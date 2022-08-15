 
Prince Harry blasted over 'self-important bleating': report

Experts warn Prince Harry’s memoir has “all the makings” of a self-important memoir, filled with ‘bleating’.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued this shocking statement in her new piece for news.com.au.

In it, she addressed the potential contents of Prince Harry’s memoir and referenced her observations by pointing out the couple’s past and its ‘credibility’ as an indicator for “what is to descend.”

While speaking of the highly anticipated piece, she wrote, “Given we are talking about Harry — a man who went on global TV screens alongside his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to accuse The Firm of racism and neglectful treatment at a time when thousands were dying a day of Covid and while his 99-year-old grandfather was in hospital — does anyone really think all we are going to get is a feel-good read?”

“Several hundred pages of self-important bleating and the occasional smoothie recipe thrown in?”

“At this stage, all indications would point to Harry’s book potentially being the most painful chapter yet in the long and sorry tale of Megxit.”

