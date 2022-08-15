 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Private detective makes shocking revelations

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Private detective makes shocking revelations
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Private detective makes shocking revelations

Hollywood actress Amber Heard reportedly failed to find ‘bad things’ about his former husband Johnny Depp and fired the private detective over this disappointment.

According to a report by Law and Crime Network, private investigator Paul Baressi has revealed that the Aquaman actress hired him to ‘find bad things about Johnny’.

He disclosed, “I collected all of these historic document on him (Johnny Depp). Amber hired me in July 2019. I searched on every rock, every stone, all over the world to find out bad things about Johnny and we all came empty handed.”

Paul further said, “She fired us. It was not until April of 2020, when I decided to share my time as a private detective with Amber.”

About Johnny Depp’s dad, he said “Johnny's father was four years younger than his mother when they got married. He was a passive man and did not like confrontation. Johnny is just like his father, from what we have heard in court. However, the father let his mom call the shots rather than arguing.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘out for blood and keen’ to unleash ‘most painful life chapter’ on Firm

Prince Harry ‘out for blood and keen’ to unleash ‘most painful life chapter’ on Firm
Queen Elizabeth is concerned for Lilibet, Archie: Here’s why

Queen Elizabeth is concerned for Lilibet, Archie: Here’s why
Kourtney Kardashian drops sultry pics of being 'tour wife' with hubby Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian drops sultry pics of being 'tour wife' with hubby Travis Barker
Prince Harry blasted over ‘self-important bleating’: report

Prince Harry blasted over ‘self-important bleating’: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s move to Windsor will be a big blow to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson?

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s move to Windsor will be a big blow to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson?
Police investigating ‘online threat’ to ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling

Police investigating ‘online threat’ to ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling
'Big Sky' featuring Meghan Markle's friend nominated for Saturn Awards 2022

'Big Sky' featuring Meghan Markle's friend nominated for Saturn Awards 2022
Actor Anne Heche will be taken off life support

Actor Anne Heche will be taken off life support

Prince William's supporters criticise Diana after 'The Princess' releases on HBO

Prince William's supporters criticise Diana after 'The Princess' releases on HBO
'Vikings' actress makes clear she would not takes sides in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard dispute

'Vikings' actress makes clear she would not takes sides in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard dispute

Snoop Dogg shares picture with Pete Davidson's new 'girlfriend'

Snoop Dogg shares picture with Pete Davidson's new 'girlfriend'

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' locked and loaded atop N.America box office

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' locked and loaded atop N.America box office

Latest

view all