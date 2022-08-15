Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Private detective makes shocking revelations

Hollywood actress Amber Heard reportedly failed to find ‘bad things’ about his former husband Johnny Depp and fired the private detective over this disappointment.



According to a report by Law and Crime Network, private investigator Paul Baressi has revealed that the Aquaman actress hired him to ‘find bad things about Johnny’.

He disclosed, “I collected all of these historic document on him (Johnny Depp). Amber hired me in July 2019. I searched on every rock, every stone, all over the world to find out bad things about Johnny and we all came empty handed.”

Paul further said, “She fired us. It was not until April of 2020, when I decided to share my time as a private detective with Amber.”

About Johnny Depp’s dad, he said “Johnny's father was four years younger than his mother when they got married. He was a passive man and did not like confrontation. Johnny is just like his father, from what we have heard in court. However, the father let his mom call the shots rather than arguing.”