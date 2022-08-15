Kourtney Kardashian drops sultry pics of being 'tour wife' with hubby Travis Barker

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has taken up a new role of a ‘tour wife’ as she has joined her new husband Travis Barker on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour.

The Poosh founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, were seen packed in PDA as the Kardashians star shared several steamy snaps on her Instagram.

"Tour wife," Kourtney captioned the set of pictures, which included backstage snaps. Barker commented on her post, "Tour life's better with you," and added a black heart and devil face emoticon.





In a separate post, shared on Aug. 12, the mother-of-three posted pictures of herself straddling Barker during a rehearsal. She captioned the post, "Time for drum practice."

Her husband responded, "Favorite time of the day," adding a black heart emoticon.

The drummer also posted a video of their PDA moment during rehearsal on his own IG handle. "Practice makes perfect," he wrote, to which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians responded, "When you can't see and you're still the most," adding five fire icons."