Monday Aug 15 2022
Queen Elizabeth is concerned for Lilibet, Archie: Here’s why

Monday Aug 15, 2022

British Queen Elizabeth II is seemingly concerned for the safety of her great-grandchildren Archie and namesake Lilibet in California, US.

An insider told the New Idea that the monarch was ‘horrified’ to learn that her grandson Prince Harry and his family –wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet—have faced numerous shocking security scares during their stay at California mansion.

“Her Majesty is stunned to learn that they insist on continuing to live in America when their security is quite clearly under threat – she wants them to think of how this might be affecting the children.”

The source said despite Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals, the duke is still Queen’s grandson and her number one concern is his safety.

The insider went on to say, it is clear that in US, Harry and Meghan are not safe. “So she’s willing to put all their unresolved issues aside and bring them home to Balmoral for a little break.”

