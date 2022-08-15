 
Monday Aug 15 2022
Prince Harry warned against ‘fighting the Firm’: ‘Queen to bear the brunt’

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Prince Harry has been warned against ‘taking the Firm’ to the battleground because it still “constitutes a strike” against the Queen.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued this warning during her piece for news.com.au.

There, she addressed the possibility of everything ‘backfiring’ on the “beloved grandmother” aims to protect from Palace staffers.

Ms Elser pointed out, “Should Harry spend a chunk of his book taking aim at particular family members and various pinstriped staffers who run the royal dog-and-pony show, that would still constitute a strike against the woman who is the head of both the House of Windsor and the institution of the monarchy.”

At the end of the day, “Anything that humiliates or undermines the monarchy indirectly humiliates or undermines the Top Lady (as Diana called her mother-in-law).”

“Or to quote Louis XIV, 'l’etat, c’est Moi,' which translates to 'the state is me',” she added before concluding. 

