Photos: Priyanka Chopra reveals the idea of her ‘perfect Sunday’ on social media

Monday Aug 15 2022
Monday Aug 15, 2022

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse of “perfect Sunday” with her adorable baby Maltie Marie (MM) and her three dogs on Instagram.

In the first image, MM, who Priyanka co-parents with hubby Nick Jonas, could be seen lying on her stomach holding a pink cushion as the children book was kept in front of her.

“Sundays are for reading,” wrote the 40-year-old in the caption.

In another photo, the Quantico star gave a sneak peek of her living room as the baby girl was seen lying on the floor playing with her toys in a cute green and pink dress with a pink band on her head. 

Interestingly, the couple’s dogs, Diana, Panda and Gino, also seemed to give company to the baby as they sat next to her.

The actress captioned the post, “All my babies. Perfect Sunday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in upcoming movies including It’s All Coming To Me and Jee Le Zaraa.

Besides movies, the actress will also appear in the spy thriller series Citadel

