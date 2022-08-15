 
Showbiz
Monday Aug 15 2022
Varun Dhawan's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' re-released in theatres on popular demand

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo have recently been re-released in selected theatres across India on the 75th Indian Independence Day. 

Dharma Productions took to their Twitter account to announce the news. adding that the film has been re-released to the audience's demand.

Dharma Productions' post read, "#JugJuggJeeyo India! You asked. We heard. They’re back on the big screens! Celebrating the strong bond of family starting from this #IndependenceDay and through the festive week - as the JugJugg Jeeyo parivaar comes back to the big screens! (sic)."

Where Bollywood films like Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha are having a poor run at the box office, with less than INR 50 crore openings, Varun's family drama has been a knight in the shining armour. 

The film was a super hit that managed to collect INR 80 crore over its run at the box office.

JugJugg Jeeyo, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles and addresses relationship issues post marriage of two couples belonging to different generations.

