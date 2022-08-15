 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland announces social media break due to mental health

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Tom Holland announces social media break due to mental health
Tom Holland announces social media break due to mental health

Tom Holland announced that he is going on a social media hiatus due to it being overwhelming for his mental health.

Addressing his 67 million Instagram followers, Uncharted star, 26, dropped a video revealing the reason he decided to delete social media apps from his phone.

“Hi guys. So I've been trying to make this video for about an hour now, and for someone that has spent that last 13, 14 years, however long I've been acting… I cannot seem to say what I need to say without 'um-ing' and 'ah-ing' every five minutes, so I'm gonna try again,” Holland says in the clip.

He added, “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

The actor went on to talk about various applications that can be of help for youngsters struggling with mental health problems saying that they are “fantastic” and “really helpful.”

Before concluding, Holland said, “So again thank you for listening. I’m going to disappear from Instagram again and to everyone out there thanks for your love and support. I love you all, and I’ll speak to you soon.”

In the comment section, many fans and friends including Justin Bieber sent love to the star.

More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown to study human services at Indiana’s Purdue University

Millie Bobby Brown to study human services at Indiana’s Purdue University
Elon Musk shares exciting news ahead of legal battle

Elon Musk shares exciting news ahead of legal battle
Photos: Priyanka Chopra reveals the idea of her ‘perfect Sunday’ on social media

Photos: Priyanka Chopra reveals the idea of her ‘perfect Sunday’ on social media
Prince Harry warned against ‘fighting the Firm’: ‘Queen to bear the brunt’

Prince Harry warned against ‘fighting the Firm’: ‘Queen to bear the brunt’
Prince Harry ‘out for blood and keen’ to unleash ‘most painful life chapter’ on Firm

Prince Harry ‘out for blood and keen’ to unleash ‘most painful life chapter’ on Firm
Brad Pitt keen on keeping time he spends with kids ‘extremely private’

Brad Pitt keen on keeping time he spends with kids ‘extremely private’

Queen Elizabeth is concerned for Lilibet, Archie: Here’s why

Queen Elizabeth is concerned for Lilibet, Archie: Here’s why
Kourtney Kardashian drops sultry pics of being 'tour wife' with hubby Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian drops sultry pics of being 'tour wife' with hubby Travis Barker
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Private detective makes shocking revelations

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Private detective makes shocking revelations
Oonagh Paige was born during Amber Heard’s relationship with Bianca Butti

Oonagh Paige was born during Amber Heard’s relationship with Bianca Butti
Prince Harry blasted over ‘self-important bleating’: report

Prince Harry blasted over ‘self-important bleating’: report
BLACKPINK, TWICE, Red Velvet: Brand reputation rankings surprises fans

BLACKPINK, TWICE, Red Velvet: Brand reputation rankings surprises fans

Latest

view all