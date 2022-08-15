Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aishwariya Rai 'couldn't understand a word he said' in first interaction

Abhishek Bachchan has just dropped some insight into his very first meeting with Aishwariya Rai Bachchan and fans are in fits of laughter.

Aishwariya and Abhishek appeared on The Ranveer Show Podcast last year where the beloved B-Town couple dished out details on how their first interactions went.



Abhishek told when he first met Aishwariya in 2000, she was unable to comprehend a word he said owing to his thick accent.

This was reportedly due to the fact that he was an international student from Switzerland at the time.

The Manmarziyaan actor was quoted saying, "And whenever she talks about it, she jokingly says, ‘I couldn’t understand a word of what you were saying’."

"Because here I was, a kid from an international boarding school, then went to Boston. I must’ve had some really heavy accent at that point. And she was like, ‘What were you saying?’"

Abhishek and Aishwariya are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood and have been married for 15 years now.

The couple is known for their strong acting performances in their respective films and they aim to work together again once they get a suitable script.