Pakistan secures another medal in Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Altaf-ur-Rehman. — Provided by the reporter
  • Altaf-ur-Rehman wins Bronze medal in Para Table Tennis event.
  • Altaf played against Uzbekistan's Rasul Atamuratov in semi-final. 
  • Player secures the Bronze medal after losing in semi-final. 

TURKEY: Pakistan's Altaf-ur-Rehman has won another Bronze medal in the Para Table Tennis event of the Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 which are currently underway. 

Altaf played against Uzbekistan's Rasul Atamuratov in classes — 4 & 5 (semi-final) on Monday. 

The player managed to secure a Bronze medal as he lost the semi-final in the event. 

It was Pakistan's second medal in the event as earlier, Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem bagged a gold. Khanewal-born Arshad bagged back-to-back gold medals within six days to make the country proud of him.

In Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, Arshad won a gold medal after a record-breaking throw of 90.18m. 

