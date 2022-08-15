 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘can never come back’ from ‘betraying’ Queen Elizabeth

Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Prince Harry has been warned against not burning his bridges back to the monarchy because it’ll be a “line in the sand” from where it's 'impossible' to return.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for news.com.au.

There, she wrote, “If you take Bower and Kay’s claims together, then it is looking increasingly like the seemingly perma-disgruntled Prince will be pulling no punches on the page when it comes to his family and the monarchy.”

“And what that means is that, even if he only writes in the most glowing and affectionate terms about his grandmother herself, his memoir could be an abject betrayal of Her Majesty.”

“Should Harry spend a chunk of his book taking aim at particular family members and various pinstriped staffers who run the royal dog-and-pony show, that would still constitute a strike against the woman who is the head of both the House of Windsor and the institution of the monarchy.”

She also pointed out the dangers of Prince Harry “going down this route” and thus not being able to “go back to any sense.”

“If Harry does go down this route, then it would be a watershed moment, the sort of line to which there is a very clear ‘before’ and a dramatically different ‘after’.”

Before concluding she admitted, “In this scenario, it is hard to see how he could ever go back in any sense.”

