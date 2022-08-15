Meghan Markle needs Prince Harry’s ‘DNA’ for future proofing

Experts fear Meghan Markle is using Prince Harry for the successful DNA he carries.

This shocking observation has been brought to light by royal expert Eric Schiffer.



According to Express UK, he claimed, “I think all of this is still a learning curve because they're being very creative. I applaud them in that.”

“They've been very creative in how they've gone out to build this brand in ways in which there really hasn't been a clear roadmap unless you've got the full power of the overall authority.”

Before concluding he also added, “He's [Harry] got the DNA, but he's got questionable real-time bonafides. They're having to create this persona of a global, magnanimous, royal figure.”