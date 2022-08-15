Over 40,000 Pakistani students celebrate their CIE results

Students can be seen appearing in the exams. — Online/File

In Pakistan, more than 40,000 students from over 250 Cambridge schools made more than 100,000 entries.

Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry were the most popular AS and A-Level subjects in Pakistan.

Cambridge IGCSE and O-Level results will be released on August 18.

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of students in Pakistan celebrated receiving their Cambridge International AS and A-Level results last week which marked an end to the end of another difficult year for the students and schools.



Cambridge International, part of the University of Cambridge and the largest provider of international education for five to 19-year-olds globally released the results of its June 2022 exam series on Thursday, August 11 to Cambridge International AS and A-Level schools in Pakistan and around the world.

“Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, exams went ahead in nearly all countries this year, with more than 220,000 students making entries for Cambridge International AS and A Level in the June 2022 series,” a statement released in this regard read.

Globally, 95% of Cambridge students took exams in June 2022, compared with 75% in June 2021. Where exams could not go ahead because of local COVID-19 restrictions, Cambridge International provided an alternative assessment, marked by Cambridge examiners.



The statement mentioned that in Pakistan, more than 40,000 students from over 250 Cambridge schools made more than 100,000 entries for Cambridge International AS and A-Level exams in June 2022.

This is almost double the size of the June 2021 entry in Pakistan, when COVID-19 restrictions caused around 50% of students to defer their exams to the November 2021 series.

It should be noted that Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry were the most popular Cambridge International AS and A-Level subjects in the June 2022 exam series in Pakistan.

Across the entire Cambridge International exam series in June 2022 more than 460,000 students — making 1.4 million entries in 147 countries — have been able to gain the qualifications they need to take their next steps, which is a testament to their resilience and the ongoing support of their teachers, families, and communities.

Cambridge International Chief Accountable Officer Christine Özden said: “This year has been another tough one — the pandemic has continued to disrupt our lives and learning in different ways. Some of our students and teachers have been affected by school closures and ongoing restrictions.

“More than ever, I congratulate Cambridge students for their hard work towards these results. They’ve shown great resilience and dedication to get to this point, and I am proud of everyone’s achievements. They can now progress to new opportunities and experiences, and I’m confident they have the skills, knowledge and courage to succeed in every choice they make.

Meanwhile, Cambridge International Country Director, Pakistan, Uzma Yousuf said: “I would like to congratulate all our Cambridge International AS & A Level students in Pakistan on their results. This is a fantastic achievement and shows their resilience and dedication to their studies despite the challenges in these exceptional times. Their families and teachers can be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.”

Cambridge International AS and A-Level results were released on August 11. Cambridge IGCSE and O-Level results will be released on August 18.