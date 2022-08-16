 
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
BLACKPINK braces up to perform on 'Pink Venom' at 2022 MTV VMAs

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

BLACKPINK aims to take BLINKS by surprise with power-packed performance on their song Pink Venom.

YG Entertainment took to their official twitter account on August 16th to announce that BLACKPINK will attend 2022 MTV VMAs in New Jersey, on August 28th.

According to the agency, the popular girl band is preparing for the special stage performance to steal fan hearts.

Pink Venom is the group’s pre-release song from their album BORN PINK, the album will be released on September 16th.

This year, band member Lisa’s solo title track ‘LALISA’ is nominated in the ‘Best Metaverse Performance’ category.

BLACKPINK is the fourth girl group to perform at MTV VMAs after  TLC, Spice Girls, and Fifth Harmony.

