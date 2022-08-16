 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Viola Davis to play villain in The Hunger Games’ Songbirds and Snakes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Viola Davis to play villain in The Hunger Games’ Songbirds and Snakes
Viola Davis to play villain in The Hunger Games’ Songbirds and Snakes

The Hunger Games franchise recently announced that Viola Davis is going to play the role of a villain in the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes on movie’s official social media page on Monday.

Davis has been cast as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the Head Game-maker in the new spin-off movie, confirmed the movie-makers on Instagram.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nina Jacobson, the producer of the movie, called the 57-year-old the “creative team’s dream casting for the part”.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have an actor with Viola’s extraordinary range and presence to play this pivotal role,” Jacobson told the publication.

Reportedly, Francis Lawrence, the director of the hit franchise, described The Help star’s character in the movie as “cruel as she is creative and as fearsome as she is formidable”.

Other than Davis, the new prequel’s cast also included West Side Story star Rachel Zegler as District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in The Hunger Games movies), Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer and Josh Andrés Rivera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Doubt actress will commence work as Harriet Tubman on un untitled movie soon after filming The Hunger Games prequel.

To note, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will reportedly release in theatres on November 17, 2023. 

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik surprises fans with solo rendition of One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’

Zayn Malik surprises fans with solo rendition of One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’

Brooklyn Beckham has internet in fits for recent claims over double-barrelled names

Brooklyn Beckham has internet in fits for recent claims over double-barrelled names
A$AP Rocky hit with assault charges in 2021 Hollywood shooting case

A$AP Rocky hit with assault charges in 2021 Hollywood shooting case

'Silly girl' Diana was scarfed off by 'scornful stare' from Princess Anne

'Silly girl' Diana was scarfed off by 'scornful stare' from Princess Anne
Prince Harry must ‘leave space for family matters’ during UK trip

Prince Harry must ‘leave space for family matters’ during UK trip
Will Smith ‘hopeful for future’ after publically apologizing to Chris Rock for Oscars slap

Will Smith ‘hopeful for future’ after publically apologizing to Chris Rock for Oscars slap
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez clarifies her viral video comments

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez clarifies her viral video comments
Meghan Markle blasted for 'psychological extremism' in fresh attack

Meghan Markle blasted for 'psychological extremism' in fresh attack
Meghan Markle resembles with Princess Diana as she isn’t ‘afraid’

Meghan Markle resembles with Princess Diana as she isn’t ‘afraid’

Sacheen Littlefeather receives an apology from Academy after 50 years

Sacheen Littlefeather receives an apology from Academy after 50 years
Harry, Meghan won’t ‘bump’ into William and Kate during UK visit

Harry, Meghan won’t ‘bump’ into William and Kate during UK visit

Latest

view all