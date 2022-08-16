Zayn Malik surprises fans with solo rendition of One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’

Global music sensation Zayn Malik took fans on a trip down memory lane as he dropped a soulful rendition of hit track Night Changes, from One Direction’s fourth studio album.

The Dusk Till Dawn crooner, 29, posted a rare monochromatic video of himself singing his former boy band’s jam Night Changes, which is currently ruling the No. 1 spot on Spotify.





Night Changes was originally sung by Malik and his former band mates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

Fans gushed over his voice that he was singing a One Direction track after all these years. "Omg my ears are blessed," wrote.

Malik officially left One Direction on March 25, 2015. "My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined," he wrote. "But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I'd like to apologise to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart."