Tuesday Aug 16 2022
'Hateful' Meghan Markle 'wants to earn money' from Britons after rejecting UK

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are accused of using the Britons and their sentiments for the sake of money.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Angela Levin expressed her 'disappointment' with the Sussexes, day after the couple announced their UK trip in September.

"They hate us. They do not want to know us. But they want to keep in with us, so they can earn more money.

"(It) could not be more shocking."

Ms Levin previously said that the couple is exploiting the Royal Family to make money.

"Anybody who actually admires the way Harry and Meghan are behaving are extremely wrong and should be ashamed of themselves," Ms Levin said.

She added: "It’s just not right. You cannot be part of something and then make money out of it if it is the British Royal Family much admired throughout the world."

"You have to show respect," Ms Levin said.

"It’s not just about you, getting your faces in the papers all the time, or giving lectures on how we should behave about everything you could imagine, which they don’t have to go with."

