Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cashed up' future with Netflix lands in trouble

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lucrative future with Netflix is seemingly in trouble.

Royal expert Daniela Elser reveals the Sussex deal with the streaming giant has come under doubts as the site loses money to competition. 

Ms Elser wrote: "When the current history of Hollywood gets written, April 19, 2022 will go down as the day that everything changed.

"It should have been a routine earnings call during which Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings took tech and business reporters through the company’s latest figures.

"Instead, Hastings revealed that the company had lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers for the first drop in numbers in 10 years.

"The revelations immediately set off something of an earthquake from Wall Street to Los Angeles, with $75billion in value being wiped off the company’s value in 24 hours.

"In the course of that one earnings one call, not only did the streaming giant’s once-unassailable hold on the entertainment industry come unstuck but so too did the supposedly cashed-up future of Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, start to look much less certain."

