Is Shoaib Malik mulling retirement from international cricket?

Pakistan's all-rounder Shoaib Malik. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has no plans on taking retirement from international cricket.

The announcement was made by the former cricket captain's manager Arsalan Shah on Twitter.

Shah took to the microblogging website to refute rumours of Malik's possible retirement after he was dropped from the team.

"Attention: For all those asking, Shoaib Malik is not announcing his retirement, he is super fit and available to play for Pakistan. If and when he does you all will get to know. Please verify your resources and avoid spreading baseless rumors," he wrote.



Malik has represented Pakistan in 446 international matches since his ODI debut in 1999. The veteran cricketer has captained Pakistan on a couple of occasions and remained one of the successful cricketers in Pakistan cricket history.

He last represented Pakistan in a T20I against Bangladesh last year. He made himself available for the national squad but was dropped from Pakistan's T20 Asia Cup squad.