 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard's spy exposes her, praises Johnny Depp as he 'found nothing bad' about him

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Amber Heards spy exposes her, praises Johnny Depp as he found nothing bad about him

Private investigator Paul Baressi has revealed that Amber Heard hired him to ‘find bad things about Johnny’.

The detective apparently exposed the Aquman actress' intentions, saying he was spying for Heard to find Depp's guilt but returned 'empty handed'.

“The home he used to live in, the places his father worked, just really great stuff. Amber hired me in the summer of July 2019. I searched on every rock, every stone, all over the world to find out bad things about Johnny and we all came empty handed,” Baressi said in a conversation with Law and Crime Network.

In June 2022, the Virginia (US) jury ruled in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean after a six-week trial that saw the Hollywood stars make some shocking revelations about their marriage.

Paul Baressi added “I collected all of these historic documents on him (Johnny Depp).” 

He went on to add, “She fired us. It was not until April of 2020, when I decided to share my time as a private detective with Amber. Johnny’s father was four years younger than his mother when they got married. He was a passive man and did not like confrontation." 

Amber Heard's hired detective  added: "Johnny is just like his father, from what we have heard in court. However, the father let his mom call the shots rather than arguing.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard to bring ‘new evidence’ to light against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard to bring ‘new evidence’ to light against Johnny Depp

Camila Cabello takes offense at Blake Shelton for mispronouncing her name

Camila Cabello takes offense at Blake Shelton for mispronouncing her name

Lizzo reveals how she’s preparing for the big Emmy night

Lizzo reveals how she’s preparing for the big Emmy night
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she’s paid ‘so much less’ than Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt

Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she’s paid ‘so much less’ than Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt
Kim Kardashian fights her fears on action-packed adventure with daughter North

Kim Kardashian fights her fears on action-packed adventure with daughter North
Jason Sudeikis clicks for first time since losing custody battle with ex Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis clicks for first time since losing custody battle with ex Olivia Wilde
Jeff Bezos joins ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel stars at lavish premiere

Jeff Bezos joins ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel stars at lavish premiere
Amy Schumer takes hilarious dig at celebrities over ‘social media break’: Video

Amy Schumer takes hilarious dig at celebrities over ‘social media break’: Video
Joe Jonas celebrates 33rd birthday with wife Sophie Turner and the Beckhams in Miami

Joe Jonas celebrates 33rd birthday with wife Sophie Turner and the Beckhams in Miami

Meghan 'hates' Britain as Duchess accused of 'making money out of Royal Family'

Meghan 'hates' Britain as Duchess accused of 'making money out of Royal Family'
Prince Harry to give heart-touching speech amid UK visit?

Prince Harry to give heart-touching speech amid UK visit?
Diana's doc makers defend capturing tragic death of late Princess

Diana's doc makers defend capturing tragic death of late Princess

Latest

view all