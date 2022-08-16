India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match tickets sold out within minutes

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: Crickets fans across the world are eagerly waiting for high-octane Pakistan vs India contest in the T20 Asia Cup 2022. The excitement for the arch-rivals clash has already skyrocketed as tickets for the match were sold out online within minutes.



Nearly 0.75 million people logged in to Platinumlist — one of the most popular websites in UAE to book tickets — to purchase tickets for the high-octane contest which is scheduled to be held on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium, a report revealed.

The ticket-selling portal also crashed for a while due to massive engagement online.

Moreover, the in-person sale of the ticket also saw a massive turnout as the tickets were sold out quickly. Media reports claimed that people were waiting in queues for almost two hours prior to the start of tickets purchase.



The two arch-rivals last met in T20 World Cup 2021 at the same venue. Pakistan had beaten India by 10 wickets to register their first-ever World Cup victory against their neighbours.

In T20 Asia Cup 2022, India and Pakistan are expected to meet thrice. As per the tournament's schedule format, the top two teams in both groups A and B will play again in the super 4 stages.

If India and Pakistan finish on top of group A, they will meet again on September 4 (Sunday).

Four teams will play against each other in the Super 4 stage. The top two teams will then qualify for the final which is scheduled on September 11 (Sunday).

Being in the top-notch form in T20Is recently, Pakistan and India are hot favourites to play the final match of the T20 Asia Cup 2022.