Camila Cabello takes offense at Blake Shelton for mispronouncing her name

Music sensation Camila Cabello is set to take her spot as a judge on the upcoming 22nd season of The Voice, where she joins stars; Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend on the coaching panel.

The first promo of the show is out and fans are stunned to see the 25-year-old Bam Bam singer poking fun at Shelton for mispronouncing her name.

"It says 'Ca-Mill-Uh!'" Shelton insists in the teaser, with the Cinderella starlet firing back, "You pronounce my name wrong."





“He calls me Kamala, Carmichael… Why is it so hard for him?,” she adds while hilariously roasting her colleague.

Later in the 30-second promo clip, the Senorita crooner was also seen encouraging a contestant to choose Gwen Stefani, as his coach. “What the?” Shelton exclaims, to which Cabello replies, “I want the best for him!”

"No, you don't. You want the worst for me," the country star replies, to which Camila quips right back, "Both can be true!"

The Voice returns to NBC with new episodes on Sept. 19.