Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Dua Lipa smartly rejects fan’s marriage proposal, video goes viral

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Dua Lipa, who is winning hearts with her incredible stage presence and crowd interaction during her Future Nostalgia world tour was proposed by a devoted fan in a viral video that is making rounds on social media platforms.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on TikTok, the singer, 26, can be seen dedicating one of her songs to a fan after he asked her to marry him.

The mesmerising clip, that went viral on social media, shows Dua in a sparkly silver leotard and matching ankle boots.

Spotting the man in the crowd she says: 'I'm trying to read your t-shirt, what does it say? It says 'Marry me Dula peep',' in reference to a nickname the fan had given her.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

The 26-year-old superstar goes on to say: 'Unfortunately I can't marry you, but I can dedicate this song to you if you'd like?'

Photo credit: Dailymail
Photo credit: Dailymail

The One Kiss hitmaker then playfully gets on her knees and dances as she launches into her next song, Good In Bed.

Since seeing the clip, the singer's fans have commented with love for the singer.

One said: 'God I love her.'

While another wrote: 'She is the cutest human being alive.'

Earlier, the Levitating hit-maker made headlines as she was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo by the President Vyosa Osmani


