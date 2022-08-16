Meghan Markle’s chances of running for US President slim?

file footage

Meghan Markle’s plans of running for US Presidency seem to now be slim, as per royal expert Daniela Elser, who believes that the Duchess of Sussex has failed to emerge as a ‘power player’, reported Express UK.



According to Elser, Meghan has failed to cement her place in US politics even as reports suggest that she has plans to step foot before the next presidential elections.

With midterm elections coming up in the US later this year, Elser noted: “In late June, the former actress took part in a conversation with feminist pioneer Gloria Steinem for Vogue after the horrendous quashing of abortion protection, saying: 'Well, Gloria, maybe it seems as though you and I will be taking a trip to D.C. together soon.’”

“Nearly two months on, the Duchess has yet to turn up inside the Beltway.”

Elser also stated: “The Duchess has yet to emerge as any sort of power player ahead of the midterm elections later this year.”