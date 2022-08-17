'No chance of reconciliation between Harry and Prince William until book is out of the way'

There's no chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambriges until Prince Harry's book is out of the way, said senior journalist Phil Dampier.

He wrote, "I can't see any chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambridges until Harry's book is out of the way. And it's likely to make things worse!."



The remarks from Phil, who has been writing about the British royal family for three decades, came days after Omid Scobie hinted that he is also writing a book about Meghan Markle and Harry.

The book Phil Dampier refered to is a memoir Prince Harry is expected release soon.