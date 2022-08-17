 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

'No chance of reconciliation between Harry and Prince William until book is out of the way'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

No chance of reconciliation between Harry and Prince William until book is out of the way

There's no chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambriges until Prince Harry's book is out of the way, said senior journalist Phil Dampier.

He wrote, "I can't see any chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambridges until Harry's book is out of the way. And it's likely to make things worse!."

The remarks from Phil, who has been writing about the British royal family for three decades, came days after Omid Scobie hinted that he is also writing a book about Meghan Markle and Harry.

The book Phil Dampier refered to is a memoir Prince Harry is expected release soon.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle seems to be in trouble as judge confirms Trial date of Samantha's lawsuit

Meghan Markle seems to be in trouble as judge confirms Trial date of Samantha's lawsuit
Johnny Depp's career on upswing after victory in Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp's career on upswing after victory in Amber Heard trial
Johnny Depp won't change his legal team to fight next battle against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp won't change his legal team to fight next battle against Amber Heard
‘Pressurelicious’: Megan Thee Stallion paid Future $250k to have him feature on her new track

‘Pressurelicious’: Megan Thee Stallion paid Future $250k to have him feature on her new track
David Beckham cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble: pic

David Beckham cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble: pic
Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper’s coordinating outfits will give ‘mum-daughter relationship goals

Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper’s coordinating outfits will give ‘mum-daughter relationship goals
Doja Cat has ‘important’ message for fans who criticised her for shaving her head

Doja Cat has ‘important’ message for fans who criticised her for shaving her head
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will not’ bring Archie, Lilibet to meet Queen in UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will not’ bring Archie, Lilibet to meet Queen in UK
Washington has no interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, claims expert

Washington has no interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, claims expert
Meghan Markle’s chances of running for US President slim?

Meghan Markle’s chances of running for US President slim?

Prince Harry’s underwear put up for auction by former Vegas dancer

Prince Harry’s underwear put up for auction by former Vegas dancer
Meghan Markle accused of ‘forging’ fake friendships with Hollywood A-listers

Meghan Markle accused of ‘forging’ fake friendships with Hollywood A-listers

Latest

view all