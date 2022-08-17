Not consulted before petrol price hiked: Zardari expresses concern

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. File photo

Asif Ali Zardari says he was not consulted before government hiked POL prices.

He, however, said he stands by PM Shehbaz.

Says will discuss the government's economic team in an upcoming meeting with the PM.

The recent hike in the petrol price appears to have offended former president Asif Ali Zardari as he has expressed deep concern over it, saying he was not taken on board.

On August 15, the government cranked up the price of petrol by Rs6.72 per litre for the next fortnight.



Zardari is the leader of the PPP which is an important ally of the PML-N in the ruling coalition.

In a statement, the PPP co-chairman said his party was not taken into confidence over the price hike decision. "The PPP is a part of the coalition government and stands by it," he said.

"However, the government should hold consultations before taking decisions such as the increase in prices of petroleum products."

Zardari said, "All of us came into power to give relief to the people and it should be our foremost priority."

Asif Zardari said that he is with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and will meet him soon to discuss the economic team.

In the meantime, another partner of the ruling coalition, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) also expressed concern over the POL prices increase and demanded the government review its decision.

Maryam reacts to increase in POL prices

On August 16, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz rejected the federal government's decision to ramp up the POL prices.

Maryam expressed her views in a tweet while reacting to a Twitter user right after the government announced the new prices.

She said: "I stand by the people of Pakistan. I cannot support this decision."



In another tweet, she revealed that her father -- PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif -- also did not like the decision. According to her, Nawaz Sharif strongly opposed the recent price hike.

New POL prices

On August 15, the federal finance ministry issued a notification regarding the new POL prices. While the government raised the price of petrol, it slashed the price of diesel by Rs0.51.

In line with the new changes, the price of petrol will be Rs233.91 per litre and diesel will be Rs244.44 per litre. Kerosene oil will be sold for Rs199.40 per litre after a cut of Rs1.67, and the price of light diesel oil will be Rs191.75 per litre with the addition of Rs0.43.