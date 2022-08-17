Victoria Beckham gawking after 'attention seeking' Nicola Peltz talks feud: Insider

Victoria Beckham and husband David Beckham are shocked by their kids' latest interview.



Eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz publicly spoke about their rift with the former Spice Girl during an interview with Variety.

Ever since her marriage, Nicola is said to be rubbing her mother-in-law Victoria of the wrong way.

While the family is constantly making headlines over the alleged rift, Brooklyn took an opportunity to reveal 'everyone gets along' in the new interview.

Nicola suggested the rumour had begun when she didn't wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria on her wedding.

She said: "I was going to [wear a dress by her] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress."

A source now tells Heat Magazine: "The interview left David and Victoria open-mouthed. [...] They're seeing it as an attention-seeking stunt and they now need to figure out where to go from here."