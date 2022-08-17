 
Johnny Depp brands Amber Heard ‘hostile, aggressive’ for doing ‘stupid movies’

An unearthed clip of a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has found shocking moments where Heard’s movie choices were dubbed ‘stupid’ by the Pirates star.

In the clips, Amber can be heard hitting back at Johnny with various allegations, from doing 'stupid' movies to 'letting her' take the fall for the Australia dog incident.

The Aquaman star was even quoted saying, “So let's talk about how much you [expletive] helped me mister ‘I got it all figured out cause I didn’t do any stupid movies ever. I didn’t ever make a mistake, I did perfect all the time.”

“Yeah yeah, you got it all figured out… you just did tv shows and [expletive] whatever movies, you did it all right sensei (teacher).”

Before concluding she even added a jibe against the Pirates actor and went on to say, “A [expletive] master of [expletive] cinema. God! if ever I could be so perfect.”

