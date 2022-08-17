 
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Amber Heard savaged by '15 mins of fame' TMZ witness over firing 'bestie' Elaine

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Amber Heard is mocked for changing her legal team in a bid to hire fresh lawyers.

The Aquaman star is called out by TMZ witness Morgan Tremaine, who famously testified against Heard in the Johnny Depp defamation trial.

As the mother-of-one has fire attorney Elain Bredehoft to hire new lawyers ahead of filing appeal in the case, Mr Tremaine is launching attacks on the credibility of her legal team.

"So bestie got fired and replaced with lawyers from the same firm that failed to stop me from testifying. Do I have that right?," Tremaine hilariously tweeted on Monday.

On May 25, former TMZ producer Morgan Tremaine was called as a witness for Depp.

While speaking to the court, Tremaine confirmed that he was asked to send photographers to a Los Angeles courthouse on May 27, 2016 on the day Heard filed for a restraining order against Depp.

"We were trying to capture Amber leaving the courthouse and an alleged bruise on the right side of her face," he told the court. "She was going to sort of stop and turn towards the camera to display the bruise on the right side of her face, the alleged bruise."

When asked if TMZ got the shot, Tremaine replied, "We did."

Meanwhile, Heard denied working with the media outlet.

During cross-examination, Heard's lawyer then blamed Tremaine for seeking his "15-minutes of fame."

"I'm actually putting myself kind of in the target of TMZ, a very litigious organization. And I'm not seeking any 15-minutes here," he responded. "I could say the same thing about taking Amber Heard as a client, for you." 

