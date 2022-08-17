 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Gong Hyo Jin, Kevin Oh are getting married?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Gong Hyo Jin, Kevin Oh are getting married?
Gong Hyo Jin, Kevin Oh are getting married?

Gong Hyo Jin will finally be getting married to her singer boyfriend Kevin Oh this coming October, but the dates are not confirmed yet by reputable sources.

According to a report by Soompi, the couple also shared that the wedding will be private, so the specific date and location will not be disclosed.

Not only that, the actress will not hold the wedding ceremony in South Korea and has instead chosen New York, so as to be with each other's families and close friends.

For those unversed, the two have been in a relationship for an unknown period of time but made it public in April 2022.

According to sources, the actress will not be starring in a new television drama for the remainder of the year, but in 2023, she promises to take part in the upcoming romantic comedy series Ask the Stars together with Lee Min Ho.

Another one of Gong Hyo Jin's 2023 projects, Queen of the Scene with Park Ha Sun is also in partnership with Netflix. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won’t upset ‘in-charge’ Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won’t upset ‘in-charge’ Queen Elizabeth
Plans for ‘biggest royal wedding of the year’ underway

Plans for ‘biggest royal wedding of the year’ underway

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secret meet ups with Prince William leaked

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secret meet ups with Prince William leaked
Meghan Markle coming back to UK to resolve 'thorny issues', not charity

Meghan Markle coming back to UK to resolve 'thorny issues', not charity
Britney Spears ‘ready’ to hit back at K-Fed with explosive tell-all ‘Oprah interview'

Britney Spears ‘ready’ to hit back at K-Fed with explosive tell-all ‘Oprah interview'
Stray Kids' Bang Chan spills the beans on his 'relationship scandal'

Stray Kids' Bang Chan spills the beans on his 'relationship scandal'
BTS Jungkook sends ARMY in meltdown with his 'Vampire Look'

BTS Jungkook sends ARMY in meltdown with his 'Vampire Look'
Simon Cowell mourns Darius Campbell Danesh's death: ‘An absolute tragedy’

Simon Cowell mourns Darius Campbell Danesh's death: ‘An absolute tragedy’
Prince Charles says Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ is ‘nowhere near reality’

Prince Charles says Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ is ‘nowhere near reality’

'Pop Idol' icon Darius Campbell Danesh passes away at age 41

'Pop Idol' icon Darius Campbell Danesh passes away at age 41
Netflix horror series 'Cabinet of Curiosities' release date, cast & more

Netflix horror series 'Cabinet of Curiosities' release date, cast & more
Johnny Depp follows in footsteps of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp follows in footsteps of Amber Heard

Latest

view all