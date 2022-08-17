 
Simon Cowell mourns Darius Campbell Danesh's death: ‘An absolute tragedy’

Simon Cowell paid homage to late Pop Idol icon Darius Campbell Danesh deeming his untimely death as an “absolute tragedy.”

Danesh breathed his last on 11th August 2022 as his unresponsive body was found from his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota.

Cowell and Danesh first interaction was through the reality singing show where the music mogul was one of the judges and the late Scottish singer and actor appeared as a contestant finishing third place.

The Colourblind hit-maker was later offered a record deal by Cowell, which he refused, but the two remained friends over the years.

In his tribute to Daily Mail, Cowell said, "I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and I got to know him really well.”

“He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with,” he added. “His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends.”

The family of Danesh released a statement announcing the heartbreaking news which read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.”

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office,” it added.

"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother," the statement concluded.

