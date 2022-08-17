 
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Amber Heard brands Johnny Depp ‘hard man to live with’: ‘Destroyed the marriage’

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Unsealed documents from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation case have finally broken the silence over the couple's true fights, as well as their reasons. 

A new excerpt from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case reveals the duo had a lot more than violent fights breaking them apart.

The revelation has been made in light of the unsealing of a document that unveils comments by Heard about ‘getting mad’ because of Johnny Depp’s allegedly ‘inconsiderate’ approach to their marriage.

This allegation was shared as part of a statement by the actor, and it read, “You could have just said sorry and I would’ve felt better. And that’s all because we’re two people trying to struggle, and it’s so hard to live with each other—”

During this exchange Heard even accused the actor and claimed, “Instead of me being able to just say, that hurt me, you have a [expletive] – you know, the ego is so offended, that all you have to is lash out at me, hurt me, call me names, to try and defend yourself.”

