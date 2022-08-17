 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie shows off subtle elegance as she steps out in chic white dress

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Angelina Jolie shows off subtle elegance as she steps out in chic white dress

Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie embraced the ultimate summer staple during her latest outing, proving why simplicity rules.

The actress showcased her elegance as she stepped out in a fuss-free chic white dress.

Angelina Jolie shows off subtle elegance as she steps out in chic white dress

The recipient of numerous accolades was spotted running errands with her son Knox Jolie-Pitt, wearing a super simple, stylish dress by Vince.

She finished her look off with ivory woven Valentino Garavani sandals, a mini box shoulder bag by Dior, oversized sunglasses and a pair of classic gold hoop earrings. To elevate her look she left her famous locks loose. 

Jolie was looking smashing in trend-free pieces, leaving onlookers awestruck and amazed.

More From Entertainment:

Adele says she was 'lost' after Simon Konecki divorce, explains 'Easy On Me' lyrics

Adele says she was 'lost' after Simon Konecki divorce, explains 'Easy On Me' lyrics
UK crossbow intruder wanted ‘to kill Queen Elizabeth II’, court hears

UK crossbow intruder wanted ‘to kill Queen Elizabeth II’, court hears
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dubbed 'selfish' for hosting wedding in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dubbed 'selfish' for hosting wedding in Georgia
‘Hateful’ Prince Harry ‘has gotten what he’s wanted’: ‘So sad!’

‘Hateful’ Prince Harry ‘has gotten what he’s wanted’: ‘So sad!’
Why Britney Spears is ‘taking time’ with Elton John collaborating?

Why Britney Spears is ‘taking time’ with Elton John collaborating?
BLACKPINK set to light up the sky pink for global 'Pink Venom'

BLACKPINK set to light up the sky pink for global 'Pink Venom'
Drake surpasses The Beatles with new Billboard Hot 100 record

Drake surpasses The Beatles with new Billboard Hot 100 record
Kendall Jenner brings her fashion A-game to street: pics

Kendall Jenner brings her fashion A-game to street: pics
Firm ‘planning for the worst’ over Prince Harry’s memoir: report

Firm ‘planning for the worst’ over Prince Harry’s memoir: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proved to be failures’: ‘Never were leading voices’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proved to be failures’: ‘Never were leading voices’
Roger Federer excited to partner with Kate Middleton for fundraiser

Roger Federer excited to partner with Kate Middleton for fundraiser
Amber Heard brands Johnny Depp ‘hard man to live with’: ‘Destroyed the marriage’

Amber Heard brands Johnny Depp ‘hard man to live with’: ‘Destroyed the marriage’

Latest

view all