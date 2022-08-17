Angelina Jolie shows off subtle elegance as she steps out in chic white dress

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022
Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie embraced the ultimate summer staple during her latest outing, proving why simplicity rules.
The actress showcased her elegance as she stepped out in a fuss-free chic white dress.
The recipient of numerous accolades was spotted running errands with her son Knox Jolie-Pitt, wearing a super simple, stylish dress by Vince.
She finished her look off with ivory woven Valentino Garavani sandals, a mini box shoulder bag by Dior, oversized sunglasses and a pair of classic gold hoop earrings. To elevate her look she left her famous locks loose.
Jolie was looking smashing in trend-free pieces, leaving onlookers awestruck and amazed.