Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Roger Federer excited to partner with Kate Middleton for fundraiser

Tennis star Roger Federer is super excited to announce that Laver Cup is partnering with Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to raise funds for two incredible charities.

Taking to Twitter, Roger Federer tweeted Laver Cup statement and said, “Excited to announce that Laver Cup is partnering with The Duchess of Cambridge this year to raise funds for two incredible charities.

“Thank you for your support, and I look forward to seeing you in London!”

Earlier, according to the Laver Cup, “The Duchess of Cambridge and Roger Federer, on behalf of the Laver Cup, have announced a charitable collaboration in aid of two organisations of which The Duchess is Patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the LTA Tennis Foundation.”

Kate Middleton also retweeted Federer’s remarks on her official Twitter handle.

