Thursday Aug 18 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez booked in INR 200 crore extortion case

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez was allegedly involved in a money laundering case worth INR 200 crore
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was allegedly involved in a money laundering case worth INR 200 crore, according to the Indian Enforcement Directorate, reported Indian agency PTI.

In April, the federal probe agency had already attached funds of INR 7.27 crore under the PMLA against the actor, in addition to INR 15 lakh in cash, terming these funds as ‘proceeds of crime.’

"Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth INR 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion,” the ED had then said in a statement.

“Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate, and co-accused in this case to deliver the said gifts to her.”

They added: “Apart from these gifts, Chandrasekhar also gave "funds to the tune of USD 1,72,913 (about INR 1.3 crore as per current exchange rate) and AUD 26740 (approx. INR 14 lakh) to the close family members of Fernandez out of the proceeds of crime through co-accused Avtar Singh Kochhar, an established and well known international hawala operator,”

Jacqueline was also earlier questioned several times by the federal agency concerning this case, the recent summoning being in June.

