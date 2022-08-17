 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Hateful’ Prince Harry ‘has gotten what he’s wanted’: ‘So sad!’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

‘Hateful’ Prince Harry ‘has gotten what he’s wanted’: ‘So sad!’
‘Hateful’ Prince Harry ‘has gotten what he’s wanted’: ‘So sad!’

Prince Harry warned against being ‘so sad and hateful’ that he moves forward with the alleged bombshell memoir.

Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin issued this shocking revelation during her interview with the Daily Star.

She began by highlighting the dangers of breaking the Royal Family's veil of privacy and admitted, “They're obviously breaking lots of family privacy if Harry brings out his memoir.”

“It's very sad that he's got to this stage why he's so hateful when he's got what he wanted. He wanted to leave. He wanted a wife. He chose his wife. I think that it will just show them up.”

More From Entertainment:

Adele says she was 'lost' after Simon Konecki divorce, explains 'Easy On Me' lyrics

Adele says she was 'lost' after Simon Konecki divorce, explains 'Easy On Me' lyrics
UK crossbow intruder wanted ‘to kill Queen Elizabeth II’, court hears

UK crossbow intruder wanted ‘to kill Queen Elizabeth II’, court hears
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dubbed 'selfish' for hosting wedding in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dubbed 'selfish' for hosting wedding in Georgia
Why Britney Spears is ‘taking time’ with Elton John collaborating?

Why Britney Spears is ‘taking time’ with Elton John collaborating?
BLACKPINK set to light up the sky pink for global 'Pink Venom'

BLACKPINK set to light up the sky pink for global 'Pink Venom'
Drake surpasses The Beatles with new Billboard Hot 100 record

Drake surpasses The Beatles with new Billboard Hot 100 record
Kendall Jenner brings her fashion A-game to street: pics

Kendall Jenner brings her fashion A-game to street: pics
Firm ‘planning for the worst’ over Prince Harry’s memoir: report

Firm ‘planning for the worst’ over Prince Harry’s memoir: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proved to be failures’: ‘Never were leading voices’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proved to be failures’: ‘Never were leading voices’
Roger Federer excited to partner with Kate Middleton for fundraiser

Roger Federer excited to partner with Kate Middleton for fundraiser
Angelina Jolie shows off subtle elegance as she steps out in chic white dress

Angelina Jolie shows off subtle elegance as she steps out in chic white dress
Amber Heard brands Johnny Depp ‘hard man to live with’: ‘Destroyed the marriage’

Amber Heard brands Johnny Depp ‘hard man to live with’: ‘Destroyed the marriage’

Latest

view all