Prince Charles and William advised to treat Prince Harry with caution before new bombshell

Prince Charles an Prince William have reportedly been advised to be cautious during Prince Harry's UK visit.

Meghan Markle and Harry, who have announced to return to the UK next month, sparked speculation that they could attempt to mend the rift with their royal relatives.



The Duke and Duchess could make last ditch effort to end their rift, which was carved during "Mexit" and the Oprah Winfrey interview.

On the other hand, it's also being claimed that Charles and William will also be treating Harry with caution until his memoir, which is set to be out later this year.

Meghan and Harry will travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit on September 5, before heading to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, and then returning to the UK for the Well Child Awards on September 8.

There are speculations that Sussexes' visit could spark protests as Britons want Meghan and Harry to stop using royal card for their personal gains.