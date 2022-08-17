 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Zoë Kravitz addresses Will Smith’s Oscars slap comments: ‘complicated feelings’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Zoë Kravitz addresses Will Smith’s Oscars slap comments: ‘complicated feelings’
Zoë Kravitz addresses Will Smith’s Oscars slap comments: ‘complicated feelings’

The Batman star Zoë Kravitz recently reflected on the comments she made to Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 33-year-old posted an Instagram photo of herself at the Oscars’ red carpet and wrote, “Here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

The actress’ post drew immediate backlash from King Richard actor’s fans after which she took it down.

Speaking with the The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Kravitz mentioned, “It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything.”

She said that the moment “reminded” her that “she’s an artist”. This means that it’s not about “everybody loving you or everyone thinking you are hot”.

Being an artist, the actress noted, means “it’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen”.

While speaking on the criticism from netizens, Kravitz told WSJ, “I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it.”

“I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s okay,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears has a heartwarming message: find out

Britney Spears has a heartwarming message: find out
Pete Waterman mourns Darius Danesh's death: ‘most lovely person’

Pete Waterman mourns Darius Danesh's death: ‘most lovely person’
'Meghan Markle feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards Royal Family'

'Meghan Markle feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards Royal Family'
Matt Altman's wife Johanna arrested, later released in domestic violence case

Matt Altman's wife Johanna arrested, later released in domestic violence case

Hailey Bieber opens up on her marital life with Justin Bieber: ‘for better or for worse’

Hailey Bieber opens up on her marital life with Justin Bieber: ‘for better or for worse’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to smash Royal Family and the monarchy down', claims Angela Levin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to smash Royal Family and the monarchy down', claims Angela Levin
Elon Musk seemingly dislikes Grimes’ idea of 'Elf Ear Surgery'

Elon Musk seemingly dislikes Grimes’ idea of 'Elf Ear Surgery'
Angelina Jolie filed lawsuit against Brad Pitt for ‘physical and verbal assault’ in 2016: report

Angelina Jolie filed lawsuit against Brad Pitt for ‘physical and verbal assault’ in 2016: report
Johnny Depp 'thrilled' to direct 'Modigliani,' not worrying about Amber Heard appeal

Johnny Depp 'thrilled' to direct 'Modigliani,' not worrying about Amber Heard appeal
Angelina Jolie anonymous FBI lawsuit : Main reason behind actor’s move disclosed

Angelina Jolie anonymous FBI lawsuit : Main reason behind actor’s move disclosed
Adele says she was 'lost' after Simon Konecki divorce, explains 'Easy On Me' lyrics

Adele says she was 'lost' after Simon Konecki divorce, explains 'Easy On Me' lyrics
UK crossbow intruder wanted ‘to kill Queen Elizabeth II’, court hears

UK crossbow intruder wanted ‘to kill Queen Elizabeth II’, court hears

Latest

view all