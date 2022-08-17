Zoë Kravitz addresses Will Smith’s Oscars slap comments: ‘complicated feelings’

The Batman star Zoë Kravitz recently reflected on the comments she made to Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 33-year-old posted an Instagram photo of herself at the Oscars’ red carpet and wrote, “Here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

The actress’ post drew immediate backlash from King Richard actor’s fans after which she took it down.

Speaking with the The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Kravitz mentioned, “It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything.”

She said that the moment “reminded” her that “she’s an artist”. This means that it’s not about “everybody loving you or everyone thinking you are hot”.

Being an artist, the actress noted, means “it’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen”.

While speaking on the criticism from netizens, Kravitz told WSJ, “I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it.”

“I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s okay,” she added.