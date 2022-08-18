Kid Cudi asks Kanye West 'to grow up' and 'deal with losing' Kim Kardashian

Kid Cudi is fuming at Kanye West for not losing his grip on Kim Kardashian.



The rapper, who was divorced by the makeup mogul in 2021, often turns to his social media to speak about how he wants to 'reunite' his family.

When Kim went on to date Pete Davidson in October 2021, Kanye did not hold back from bullying the new boyfriend.

Speaking about his inability to let go, Cudi asked Ye to 'grow up' in a recent interview with Esquire.

“If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f–king problem. You need to own up to your s–t like every man in this life has,” he said.

“I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

Cudi's comments weeks after Kanye turned to Instagram to celebrate Kim's breakup with comedian Pete Davidson.