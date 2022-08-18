 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kid Cudi asks Kanye West 'to grow up' and 'deal with losing' Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Kid Cudi is fuming at Kanye West for not losing his grip on Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, who was divorced by the makeup mogul in 2021, often turns to his social media to speak about how he wants to 'reunite' his family.

When Kim went on to date Pete Davidson in October 2021, Kanye did not hold back from bullying the new boyfriend.

Speaking about his inability to let go, Cudi asked Ye to 'grow up' in a recent interview with Esquire. 

“If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f–king problem. You need to own up to your s–t like every man in this life has,” he said.

“I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

Cudi's comments weeks after Kanye turned to Instagram to celebrate Kim's breakup with comedian Pete Davidson.

More From Entertainment:

Critics think Prince Harry laughed not cried on stage at WellChild Awards

Critics think Prince Harry laughed not cried on stage at WellChild Awards

Anne Heche's death declared an accident

Anne Heche's death declared an accident

Meghan and Harry won't be choosing UK schools for Lilibet and Archie during visit

Meghan and Harry won't be choosing UK schools for Lilibet and Archie during visit
Meghan Markle and Harry's friend accused of whipping up anger against Prince William and Kate

Meghan Markle and Harry's friend accused of whipping up anger against Prince William and Kate

Taylor Swift wanted to be in 'Twilight: New Moon' reveals director

Taylor Swift wanted to be in 'Twilight: New Moon' reveals director

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges
Marvel's She-Hulk hopes Disney+ fans like her when she's angry

Marvel's She-Hulk hopes Disney+ fans like her when she's angry
Max George’s new ladylove Maisie Smith looks stunning in pink shirt and ripped jeans

Max George’s new ladylove Maisie Smith looks stunning in pink shirt and ripped jeans
Harry Styles makes stylish stage presence as he performs in Toronto

Harry Styles makes stylish stage presence as he performs in Toronto

Taylor Swift got rejected for small part in Twilight’s New Moon: Deets inside

Taylor Swift got rejected for small part in Twilight’s New Moon: Deets inside
Johnny Depp returning to Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of The Caribbean?

Johnny Depp returning to Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of The Caribbean?
Adele shares about her son’s ‘obsession’ with Billie Eilish

Adele shares about her son’s ‘obsession’ with Billie Eilish

Latest

view all