Piers Morgan urged to 'move on' from Meghan: 'Never seen someone ghosted so badly'

Piers Morgan is branded 'judgemental' for doubting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's intentions ahead of their upcoming UK visit.



The former GMB host turned to his Twitter on Monday to comment upon the Sussex couple's return to London in September, accusing them of having ulterior motives against the royals.

Meghan and Harry released a statement this week, announcing a comeback for their charitable ventures.

He tweeted: "For Charity’ [laughing emojis]. " He then added: “Try ‘for Netflix $$$$$$$$’."

Responding to Piers' hateful tweet, one user commented: "Mate you’d do absolutely anything for money! So you aren’t in a position to judge on that."

A second wrote: "Says the man who fly's round the world to be paid by media corporations....like Netflix!!"

A third commented: "I've never seen anyone take being ghosted so badly..it's been years, move on."

In earlier of his jibes, Piers has famously called Meghan Markle a liar, branding her 'Princess Pinocchio'.