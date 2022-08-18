 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Hollywood’s next Johnny Depp, Amber Heard?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Hollywood’s next Johnny Depp, Amber Heard?
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Hollywood’s next Johnny Depp, Amber Heard?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s recent assault case has overtaken the internet with many dubbing them the ‘next Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

For those unversed, Jolie and Pitt’s alleged fight on a private aeroplane has transformed into a full-blown lawsuit which has been presented to the court by an anonymous source.

The FBI’s investigation also followed Pitt’s accusations of ‘intentional harm and malice’ against his ex-wife, an allegation also presented by Mr Depp.

For those unversed, court documents obtained by Newsweek detail, "Brad's passion and a huge source of profit...”

 “Angelina did not contribute to the growth and success of the company but all she did by saying that she was allowing Brad to put money and effort into the business by relying on the right of consent she owed him and the right of first disapproval that Brad owed to her business entity.”

To make matters worse, Yuri Scheffler, the owner of an international liquor association has begun a ‘hostile’ takeover of the business, and the blame has been siphoned off to Angelina Jolie who, “In violation of the agreement of the parties, Angelina forced Brad to partner with a stranger and, worse, a stranger with toxic associations and intentions.”

The statement also raises concerns about links between Yuri and Vladimir Putin's circle. 

More From Entertainment:

William, Kate fumed for costly home as Britain faces 'major living crisis'

William, Kate fumed for costly home as Britain faces 'major living crisis'
Piers Morgan urged to 'move on' from Meghan: 'Never seen someone ghosted so badly'

Piers Morgan urged to 'move on' from Meghan: 'Never seen someone ghosted so badly'
Angelina Jolie launches 'never-ending' attacks to cause 'most pain' to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie launches 'never-ending' attacks to cause 'most pain' to Brad Pitt
Hailey Bieber is finding way to 'deal' with marriage as 'kids come in picture'

Hailey Bieber is finding way to 'deal' with marriage as 'kids come in picture'
Nicki Minaj calls Kevin Federline a 'clown' fro 'breaking down' Britney Spears

Nicki Minaj calls Kevin Federline a 'clown' fro 'breaking down' Britney Spears
Kid Cudi asks Kanye West 'to grow up' and 'deal with losing' Kim Kardashian

Kid Cudi asks Kanye West 'to grow up' and 'deal with losing' Kim Kardashian
Critics think Prince Harry laughed not cried on stage at WellChild Awards

Critics think Prince Harry laughed not cried on stage at WellChild Awards

Anne Heche's death declared an accident

Anne Heche's death declared an accident

Meghan and Harry won't be choosing UK schools for Lilibet and Archie during visit

Meghan and Harry won't be choosing UK schools for Lilibet and Archie during visit
Meghan Markle and Harry's friend accused of whipping up anger against Prince William and Kate

Meghan Markle and Harry's friend accused of whipping up anger against Prince William and Kate

Taylor Swift wanted to be in 'Twilight: New Moon' reveals director

Taylor Swift wanted to be in 'Twilight: New Moon' reveals director

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges

Latest

view all