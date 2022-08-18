Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Hollywood’s next Johnny Depp, Amber Heard?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s recent assault case has overtaken the internet with many dubbing them the ‘next Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

For those unversed, Jolie and Pitt’s alleged fight on a private aeroplane has transformed into a full-blown lawsuit which has been presented to the court by an anonymous source.

The FBI’s investigation also followed Pitt’s accusations of ‘intentional harm and malice’ against his ex-wife, an allegation also presented by Mr Depp.

For those unversed, court documents obtained by Newsweek detail, "Brad's passion and a huge source of profit...”

“Angelina did not contribute to the growth and success of the company but all she did by saying that she was allowing Brad to put money and effort into the business by relying on the right of consent she owed him and the right of first disapproval that Brad owed to her business entity.”

To make matters worse, Yuri Scheffler, the owner of an international liquor association has begun a ‘hostile’ takeover of the business, and the blame has been siphoned off to Angelina Jolie who, “In violation of the agreement of the parties, Angelina forced Brad to partner with a stranger and, worse, a stranger with toxic associations and intentions.”

The statement also raises concerns about links between Yuri and Vladimir Putin's circle.