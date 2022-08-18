BTS breaks another record with their melodies on YouTube!

BTS sets a new record on Youtube by becoming the first male artist to surpass 70 million subscribers

BTS breaks the record for achieving the highest number of subscribers among all the male artists on Youtube.

On August 18, BTS became the first-ever male artist to surpass 70 million subscribers on their official Youtube channel, BANGTANTV.

Initially, the title for the male artist with the highest number of subscribers belonged to the Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who is currently sitting with 69.8 million subscribers on the streaming platform.

On record, BLACKPINK has been the only one that has surpassed Justin Bieber to this date with 76.5 million followers, achieving the milestone in November 2021.

However, BTS has just left Justin Bieber behind to become the male artist with the most views on all their official channels on the platform.

The seven-piece boy band possesses six massive videos which have reached the one billion views landmark, including the music videos for 'DNA,' 'Dynamite,' and 'IDOL.'