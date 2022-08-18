 
sports
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

UK-based footballer Nadia Khan set to make debut for Pakistan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Uk-based footballer with Pakistani origin Nadia Khan. — Provided by the reporter
Uk-based footballer with Pakistani origin Nadia Khan. — Provided by the reporter 

  • Nadia Khan is playing for her club’s first team in FA Women's Northern Premier Division since 2018.
  • Nadia’s parents are Pakistanis and that makes her eligible to be Pakistani citizen.
  • Sources say Nadia will directly join squad in Nepal for SAFF women’s cup.

KARACHI: Nadia Khan, a UK-based footballer of Pakistani origin, is all set to make her international debut for Pakistan next month.

According to sources, the 21-year-old player from Doncaster Rovers FC has agreed to don Pakistan’s colours in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) women's cup next month.

Khan, born and raised in the UK, is playing for her club’s first team in the FA Women's Northern Premier Division since 2018.

Related items

Nadia’s parents are Pakistanis and that makes her eligible to be a Pakistani citizen and represent the country in internal football.

Sources in PFF have confirmed that documentation regarding her eligibility has been sorted out.

They further added that Nadia will directly join the squad in Nepal for the SAFF women’s cup.

SAFF women’s cup will be played from September 6 to 19.

Nadia is the second overseas player to be picked by PFF in an attempt to strengthen Pakistan women's team for the SAFF Championship.

UAE-based Maria Khan has already joined the set-up and is currently training in Lahore with the squad.

PFF is likely to announce a final 23-member squad for the tournament later this week. This will be Pakistan women's team's first assignment since 2014.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ned: Netherlands opt to bat first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

Pak vs Ned: Netherlands opt to bat first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Adnan Siddiqui wants CM Sindh to help cricket legend Zaheer Abbas

Adnan Siddiqui wants CM Sindh to help cricket legend Zaheer Abbas
Ireland rout Afghanistan in 5th match to clinch T20 series 3-2

Ireland rout Afghanistan in 5th match to clinch T20 series 3-2
Dubai airport gears up to handle World Cup supporters

Dubai airport gears up to handle World Cup supporters
Ronaldo cautioned by police after allegedly slapping phone from fan's hand

Ronaldo cautioned by police after allegedly slapping phone from fan's hand
Pakistan wins first group match in World Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan wins first group match in World Junior Squash Championship
Geo Super becomes exclusive media partner for Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge 2022

Geo Super becomes exclusive media partner for Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge 2022
Babar Azam wins hearts with his new look

Babar Azam wins hearts with his new look
Gold medalist Nooh Butt receives heroic welcome on return to Pakistan

Gold medalist Nooh Butt receives heroic welcome on return to Pakistan
Dates of PSL and IPL to clash in 2025

Dates of PSL and IPL to clash in 2025
Pak vs Ned: Fakhar Zaman shares how he and Babar Azam planned their superb partnership

Pak vs Ned: Fakhar Zaman shares how he and Babar Azam planned their superb partnership
PCB unveils men’s Future Tours Programme 2023-2027

PCB unveils men’s Future Tours Programme 2023-2027

Latest

view all