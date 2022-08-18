UK-based footballer Nadia Khan set to make debut for Pakistan

Uk-based footballer with Pakistani origin Nadia Khan. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Nadia Khan, a UK-based footballer of Pakistani origin, is all set to make her international debut for Pakistan next month.

According to sources, the 21-year-old player from Doncaster Rovers FC has agreed to don Pakistan’s colours in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) women's cup next month.

Khan, born and raised in the UK, is playing for her club’s first team in the FA Women's Northern Premier Division since 2018.

Nadia’s parents are Pakistanis and that makes her eligible to be a Pakistani citizen and represent the country in internal football.



Sources in PFF have confirmed that documentation regarding her eligibility has been sorted out.

They further added that Nadia will directly join the squad in Nepal for the SAFF women’s cup.

SAFF women’s cup will be played from September 6 to 19.

Nadia is the second overseas player to be picked by PFF in an attempt to strengthen Pakistan women's team for the SAFF Championship.

UAE-based Maria Khan has already joined the set-up and is currently training in Lahore with the squad.

PFF is likely to announce a final 23-member squad for the tournament later this week. This will be Pakistan women's team's first assignment since 2014.