Prince Charles launches his own perfume costing £152 a bottle

Prince Charles' Penhaligon perfume has been announced which is inspired by the garden of his private residence, Highgrove Gardens in Wiltshire.



The Highgrove website read: 'Highgrove Gardens and The Prince's Foundation are pleased to announce a new collaboration with British perfume house Penhaligon's to bring you the Highgrove Bouquet Eau De Parfum.

“Inspired by and created with HRH The Prince of Wales, this new scent pays homage to the magnificent fragrance of Highgrove Gardens in summer,” it continued.

“It is a time when the odour of blossoming weeping silver lime fills the air, and Highgrove Gardens is full of its branches with their blooming, uplifting, floral notes.”

The hotly-launched perfume costs £152 a bottle.