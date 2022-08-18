Meghan Markle's close pal under fire for remarks against Kate Middleton and Prince William

A very closed friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seems to be under fire for allegedly provoking anger against Kate Middleton and Prince William who are moving to Windsor.

Richard Eden, a royal editor of Daily Mail, has levelled the accusation against Omid Scobie after he wrote an article accusing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of wasting the Sovereign Grant funding but moving to Windsor.



Writing for Yahoo, Mr Scobie said: "Despite spending over $5.4 million on turning Kensington Palace into a forever home, the Cambridges are leaving London this month for a new property in Windsor. Was it all a waste of Sovereign Grant funding?"

Commenting on the article, Mr Eden said: "I see Omid Scobie is desperately trying to whip up anger against the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge..again."

Scobie, without naming Eden, reacted: "All the time in the world to tweet nonsense but not even a few minutes spent reading the actual article they've chosen to cry about".

Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving their family from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage, Windsor to be closer to the Queen. The couple are expected to be assigned new big roles by the Firm.