 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report
Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report

Bullet Train actor Brad Pitt allegedly used a derogative slur about Angelina Jolie’s daughter, according to FBI documents.

The alleged comment was made during a drunken rant between Jolie and Brad, during their private flight from France to Los Angeles.

The 2016 flight is also rumoured to have been the very same where the star was accused of assaulting his ex-wife.

During the course of the rant, The Sun reports that Brad compared one of her kids to the perpetrators of the Columbine High School massacre, back in 1999, and labelled her for trying to “ruin the family.”

At the time he allegedly claimed, that the kid ‘looks like a [expletive] Columbine kid’.

For those unversed, the Colorado mass shooting incident claimed the lives of 12 kids and 12th graders Eric Harris, and Dylan Klebold were accused of the crime.

More From Entertainment:

Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer

Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer
Bella Hadid would put her modelling career at stake to support Palestine

Bella Hadid would put her modelling career at stake to support Palestine
Viola Davis’s trainer shares actress gets DNA tested before training for 'The Woman King'

Viola Davis’s trainer shares actress gets DNA tested before training for 'The Woman King'
David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stuck near the bottom’ of royal ladder

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stuck near the bottom’ of royal ladder
Angelina Jolie's kids shower love on mother after Zahara leaves for college

Angelina Jolie's kids shower love on mother after Zahara leaves for college
Meghan Markle's close pal under fire for remarks against Kate Middleton and Prince William

Meghan Markle's close pal under fire for remarks against Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince Harry must 'open up in great depth' about intimate details to Netflix

Prince Harry must 'open up in great depth' about intimate details to Netflix
Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson would be in 'background' in 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson would be in 'background' in 'The Kardashians'

Camilla confirms her marriage to Prince Charles is a 'scam'?

Camilla confirms her marriage to Prince Charles is a 'scam'?
‘Horrified’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scrambling for ‘buyable ideas’

‘Horrified’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scrambling for ‘buyable ideas’
Maralee Nichols subtly shaded serial cheater Tristan Thompson on ‘wiser’ caption

Maralee Nichols subtly shaded serial cheater Tristan Thompson on ‘wiser’ caption

Latest

view all