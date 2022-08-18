Brooklyn Beckham stars in a controversial TIkTok video

Brooklyn Beckham caused social media furor as he appeared riding around in 1.2 million dollar car in a TikTok video.

David Beckham and Victoria's eldest son, who is no stranger to controversy, has made headlines once again

A famous TikToker Daniel Mac was on the streets of Beverly Hills and suddenly noticed a brand new vehicle parked on the side of the road. The car in question was a McLaren P1 and, valued at 1.2 million dollars, had Brooklyn Beckham behind the wheel.

"Hey man, what do you do for a living? Your car is awesome," asked the TikToker. The eldest Beckham son replied with a smile on his face: "I'm a chef."

Mac commented that he must be the best chef in the world to afford a vehicle like his. "I try to be," Brooklyn Beckham quipped.

The 23-year-old continued to respond to Mac's questions, with Beckham advising the TikToker how he could come to own a vehicle like the McLaren P1.

"Just follow your passion. Whatever makes you happy, keep doing it," Beckham stated.

Social media reacted immediately by reminding Brooklyn who his parents are.

"What do you do? I was born", said one user.

Another reacted: "He dedicates himself to being David Beckham's son,"

"He was born in a multimillionaire family and now he married a multimillionaire's daughter. But he's a chef!" read another comment.