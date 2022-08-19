 
Friday Aug 19 2022
BLACKPINK rules the internet with Pink Venom' music video: Watch

Friday Aug 19, 2022

BLACKPINK released long awaited Music Video of 'Pink Venom',crosses 16million+ views within hours

BLACKPINK members transfer their energy to BLINKS, with an interesting music video of solo track Pink Venom.

The famed yet fashionable K-pop girl group has released a highly anticipated music video of Pink Venom, on BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel on August 19, around 1:00PM KST.

The Music video already soaring on YouTube with 16million+ views just in few hours.

The video of the song portrays various scenarios, it starts off with a Gothic vibe which is rather intense and spooky, followed by a more punk and hip hop theme where ladies of the band could be seen doing impressive dance moves and more.

Check out the Video:

For those unversed, Pink Venom is a pre-released song from the upcoming album BORN PINK, which was expected to be premiered on September 26.

