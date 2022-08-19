Jennifer Lopez 'clearly in love' with Ben Affleck on family wedding trip: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying their honeymoon period with family.



The lovebirds have jetted off to with their kids to Savannah, Georgia in order to mark the celebrations of their nuptials.

While strolling on the streets of the city, the family hit the Glow Med Spa. Speaking about their love-filled vacations, owner Courtney Victor exclusively tells PEOPLE: "They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit."

Speaking of the newlywed bride, Victor added: "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride."

She adds, "The group was so low-key and gracious."

JLo and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas in July. A source told PEOPLE: "The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That's all they asked for."