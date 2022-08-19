 
Friday Aug 19 2022
Brad Pitt reaches $20.5 million settlement in Katrina lawsuit, 'incredibly grateful'



Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation have reached a $20.5 million settlement with 107 New Orleans residents, who sued the Oscar-winning actor’s foundation over defective homes - they built for them in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2018.

The preliminary settlement, which still requires approval by a judge, will be funded by Global Green, an environmental nonprofit, has agreed to cover the settlement.

In the program, residents will be entitled to a $25,000 reimbursement for repairs to their homes, while the remainder of the funds will be split between them based on the state of their houses.

“I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide this important support for the Lower Ninth families,” said the Bullet Train star in a statement Thursday.

“We collaborated in the early days post-Katrina and we are very fortunate to have Global Green’s generous continuing commitment to help address the challenges around these homes and others in need. Hopefully this agreement will allow everyone to look ahead to other opportunities to continue to strengthen this proud community in the future,” he added.

The Fury star, 58, started the Make It Right Foundation in 2007 in an effort to aid in the environmentally friendly rebuilding of the Lower 9th Ward after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the area in 2005, when more than 1,800 people died.

